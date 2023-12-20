(FOX40.COM) — The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab released their snowfall totals after the Tuesday storm and released a forecast of snow to come in the final days of 2023.

According to the snow lab, they received 2.4 inches of snow after early morning rain transitioned into snow as temperatures dropped.

That early rain did break down the steadily growing snowpack and has brought it to 29 inches for the season total, which is 37% of the normal for this time of year.

A lack of snowfall was made up for with rain as the snow lab’s measurements show that they have received 80% of their normal precipitation for this time of year.

The snow lab team is still hoping that colder storms make their way over the Sierra and drop plenty of snow to build up the snowpack to provide a dependable water supply going into the spring and summer of 2024.

“Models are suggesting a colder storm with decent snowfall amounts (> 8″) Dec 27-29 but that’s far from certain with plenty of time for the forecast to change. We’ll keep an eye on it and will update as things progress,” the snow lab wrote in a social media post.