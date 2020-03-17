Ski season comes to a halt just as Sierra snow starts to fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) -- In normal times, the snow in the Sierra would be something to celebrate. But with many businesses, including every Tahoe-area ski resort, closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the feeling in the town of Truckee was best described by the people who live there.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around it,” one resident said.

“At times like these, we’ve never had anything like this,” another resident told FOX40. “So, it’s a matter of how do we react?”

Grocery store clerk Wayne Boyles said he feels for those out of a job right now and counts his blessings for steady work.

“But then again, I feel like I’m working in a hazard kind of because a lot of people come into the grocery store and you’re supposed to stay away from a lot of people,” Boyles said.

On a positive note, this is just the kind of storm needed to recharge the snowpack for California’s water supply.

Despite some temporary closures of the interstate because of accidents and spinouts, Interstate 80 has mostly been open during the storm, allowing truck traffic to deliver much-needed supplies to retailers.

And some tourism continued. FOX40 met people who had hotel reservations for ski trips and decided to come up anyway.

“We’re having a great time actually. We’re playing out in the snow. The kids are having a good time,” one person said.

It may sound counterintuitive but there is something about a snowstorm in the mountains that causes people to see the sunny side of things.

"Overall, if you can't go snowboarding and skiing that's not the worst thing in life," one man said.

Dodge Ridge Ski Resort in Tuolumne County plans to be open Tuesday. But there will be limits on the number of lift tickets sold and the number of people who can gather inside. Also, there will be no food and beverage service.