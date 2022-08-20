SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.

Stockton’s Saturday afternoon high of 104 is a new August 20 record, breaking a record of 103 that was set in 1950.

A trough moving into the Pacific Northwest Sunday will help usher in some slightly cooler air to the Sacramento region via the Delta.

Sunday’s forecast calls for highs near 95 degrees in Sacramento and Stockton. Communities in the foothills will also see highs in the mid 90s Sunday while Tahoe area temperatures peak in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Hotter air returns Monday and Tuesday with Valley temperatures peaking near 100.