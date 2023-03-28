(KTXL) — The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced that Tuesday will be a snow day as another winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada.

– Video above: Heavy snow and rain returning to Northern California

“This decision was made due to the high confidence of heavy snowfall and strong winds beginning this afternoon with possible visibility issues, creating a driving-hazard situation for our buses, families and staff,” the district wrote in a notice on Tuesday.

The district said that representatives from the Reno and Sacramento National Weather Service reconfirmed reports of their weather alert during a meeting with the district on Tuesday morning.

The NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning from 5 p.m. on Monday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday with the Sierra expected to see 2 to 4 feet of snowfall and 60 mph gusts.

Tuesday is expected to be the worst part of the storm, specifically around the 4,000 foot elevation mark.

Schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District include:

– Donner Trail Elementary

– Glenshire Elementary

– Kings Beach Elementary

– Tahoe Lake Elementary

– Truckee Elementary

– Alder Creek Middle School

– North Tahoe School

– North Tahoe High School

– Truckee High School

– Cold Stream Alternative

– Sierra Expeditionary Learning School

– Sierra Continuation High School