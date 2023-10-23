(FOX40.COM) — The Central and Northern Sierra Nevada is forecasted to see its first measurable snow fall of the new water year, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Radar forecast’s show that by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Truckee to Mammoth Mountain along the Sierra will see around an inch to three inches of snowfall.

Snow levels will increase moving into Saturday morning as much of the Central and Southern Sierra will be covered in three to five inches of snow.

The forecast ends at 11 a.m. on Sunday with measurable snow cover being recorded all along the Central to Southern Sierra Nevada and into Butte and Modoc counties.

By Sunday, the area from Truckee to Mammoth Mountain is expected to be covered in six to eight inches of snow with the lower elevations measuring three to four inches of snowfall.

During this forecasted snowfall, temperatures are also expected to drop into the 60s throughout the Sacramento Valley, according to the Sacramento National Weather Service station.

Some of the lowest temperatures are expected to come on Saturday as Sacramento is forecasted for a daytime high of 65 degrees and Lake Tahoe will see a daytime high of 42 degrees.