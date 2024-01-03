(FOX40.COM) — Tuesday night’s storm was forecasted to bring at least 10 inches of fresh snow to the Sierra and according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab the forecasters were right on the mark.

The Snow Lab measured 10.8 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours, bringing the season total to 42.5 inches or 38% of the average to date.

Palisades Tahoe, located along Highway 89, measured between seven to nine inches of fresh snow along their slopes.

The ski resort is positioned around 6,800 feet at its lowest elevation and over 8,000 feet at some if its higher peaks.

For Wednesday, the snow lab is expecting to see two additional inches of snow at the most as the first of two storms this week clears the Sierra.

The next storm, expected to hit the Sierra on Saturday, is expected to bring a similar level of snowfall as Tuesday night’s storm.

This recent snowfall is good news for the Central Sierra’s snowpack as the first measurement of the year found a snow depth of 7.5 inches.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab is located in Soda Springs along Interstate 80 and sits at an elevation of 6,894 feet.