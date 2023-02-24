(KTXL) — Since 3:30 a.m. on Friday snow levels have dropped well into the foothills as the most recent winter storm builds up in Northern California.

The National Weather Service shared that northern Sacramento Valley is seeing snowfall on the valley floor while the rest of the valley is experiencing snowfall between 1,000 feet and 2,000 feet.

Images from Caltrans cameras show snow sticking and pilling up along Interstate 5 in both Redding and Red Bluff.

The NWS reported on Thursday that the first wave of the storm saw more than a foot of snow fall in places over 2,000 feet.

Eighteen inches of snow fell at Dodge Ridge and Palisades Tahoe, 16.5 inches of snow fell at the Sierra Snow Lab, while Sierra at Tahoe saw 16 inches of snow.

Chain controls continue to be in place along all major mountain roadways and Interstate 80 continues to be closed between Colfax and Truckee.