(KTXL) — Communities in the lower foothills of the Sierra Nevada could see some snowfall this weekend as another cold weather system makes its way into Northern California, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Those in the Sierra above 3,000 feet can expect to see some signs of snow starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Communities higher than 1,000 feet in the Sierra and those along the Coastal Range may begin to see snowfall at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Each of these regions is expected to have the cold front last until 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the NWS.

This is the expected snowfall amount at given elevations:

– One to three feet between 3,000 and 5,000 feet

– One to two feet between 1,500 and 3,000 feet

– two to eight inches between 1,000 feet and 1,500 feet

The NWS is warning of near white-out conditions that could cause major travel delays.

There is a high likelihood of chain controls going into effect and overall travel being discouraged in certain areas of the Sierra.

The western side of the Central Valley could see some snow on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.