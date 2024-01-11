(FOX40.COM) — A recent winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Central Sierra Nevada, according to UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab.

Although this measures up to a decent amount of snowfall for the Sierra, it is still around six inches to a foot less snow than what was initially forecasted.

The National Weather Service’s storm forecast on Tuesday anticipated that Blue Canyon, located about 22 miles southwest of the snow lab, would see between 18 inches to 24 inches of snow.

The Snow Lab reported on Thursday morning, that Wednesday’s storm only delivered 9.8 inches of snow.

Blue Canyon sits at an elevation of around 4,600 feet while the Snow Lab is just below 6,900 feet.

Wednesday’s storm is unlikely to be the last to hit the Sierra this winter and another strong storm is already on the move towards the mountain range.

The NWS issued another winter storm watch for much of the Northern and Central Sierra starting Friday afternoon and lasting through early Saturday morning.

Forecasts are indicating that another foot to two feet of snow is expected to fall about 4,500 feet with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.