(KTXL) — The latest atmospheric river to hit California brought several inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada and over an inch of rain to many parts of the Sacramento Valley.

Since Sunday, the National Weather Service recorded 1.13 inches of rain at the Sacramento Executive Airport. In nearby cities, the NWS recorded 1.49 inches of rain in Davis and 2.44 inches of rain in Placerville.

The NWS also recorded 1.34 inches of rain in Stockton and .50 inches of rain in Modesto.

Several cities in Northern California saw several inches of rain, according to the NWS. Redding saw 3.71 inches of rain, Auburn saw 2.36 inches of rain, Hell Hole saw 4.55 inches of rain and Blue Canyon saw 5.80 inches of rain.

The NWS also shared the snowfall reports from the Sierra Nevada from the latest atmospheric rivers. Since atmospheric rivers tend to be warmer storms, there was less snow.

According to the NWS, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab saw 30.5 inches of snow while Sierra at Tahoe saw 22 inches of snow and Palisades Tahoe saw 24 inches of snow.

The NWS also reported that both Sugar Bowl and Kirkwood saw 29 inches of snow.

California is expected to receive more snow and rain in the coming days, due to another atmospheric river predicted to hit the state.

The following atmospheric river is expected to bring more rain, gusty winds and the threat of flooding in many areas already soaked from the previous atmospheric rivers and winter storms that have hit the state.

The next storm is expected to move into Northern California Friday evening and last through Sunday bringing light showers to the Valley and snow in the Sierra.

Starting Monday and continuing through Tuesday, a stronger weather system will bring more snow to the Sierra and rain to the Valley.