(KTXL) — Snowpack levels are over 200% above normal in Lake Tahoe after the region has seen copious amounts of snow due to several atmospheric rivers hitting the state since Dec. 27.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe is 214% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 10.

California Department of Water Resources

The DWR said that the state as a whole is 215% above the normal.

The map provided by the DWR also showed that the southern Sierra was 257% above normal while the northern Sierra was 176% above normal.

According to the Office of the Governor of California, California is expected to be hit by four more atmospheric rivers over the next 10 days which could potentially bring more snow to the Sierra increasing the snowpack even more.

“We are seeing the best start to our snowpack in over a decade. But it is only a start – most of the winter season has yet to unfold, major reservoirs hold below-average storage, and last year’s experience demonstrates that powerful storms can punctuate but not end a drought,” the DWR tweeted.