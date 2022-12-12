CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A strong winter storm passed through California over the weekend, leaving several feet of snow across most of the Sierra Nevada which led to flood advisories in several counties and the closure of long stretches of highways.

While a large amount of snow was a welcome sight at ski resorts, some resorts in the Lake Tahoe area closed because of the powerful winds and whiteout conditions across the Sierra Nevada.

Sierra-at-Tahoe recorded 70 inches of snow and Soda Springs recorded 60 inches. A total of ten resorts reported receiving more than 30 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Central Valley, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto received heavy rainfall over the weekend, with 1.71”, 1.81” and 1.65” in those cities, respectively.

Communities in the foothills received even more rain, such as Paradise, with 3.51”, Sonora with 3.69” and the community of Arnold, east of Stockton, receiving 5.90”, according to the NWS.

On Saturday, traffic was held in both directions on a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Colfax to the California-Nevada border due to whiteout conditions and several vehicle spinouts, according to Caltrans.

The Truckee area recorded wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour, according to NWS.

On Monday, chains are still required across most of the major highways that cross the Sierra Nevada, from as far north as Lassen County down to Inyo County in the central-eastern part of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on Saturday when heavy rain fell on burn scars left by wildfires south of Monterey and south of Big Sur.

Caltrans is advising drivers that need to cross Sierra Nevada highways to ensure they have the following:

A full tank of gas

Good-quality windshield wipers

Snacks

Water

Blankets

Patience

The National Weather Service advises that, now that the storm has passed, near to below-freezing temperatures are possible across Northern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.