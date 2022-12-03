KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 is reporting that traffic is being held at Floriston along eastbound I-80 due to multiple spinouts.

Caltrans traffic cameras in the Kingvale area are showing a large backup of traffic along I-80 in the eastbound direction as snow removal crews make their way onto the roadway.

At 2:31 p.m., Caltrans and CHP Truckee announced that R2 chain control’s have been issued for I-80 from eastbound at Kingvale and westbound at Rainbow.

The National Weather Service is reporting that snowfall will drop to near 4,500 feet Saturday tonight and into Sunday as cold temperatures make their way into the Sierra Nevada.

Kingvale is estimated to see two to three feet of snowfall between Saturday and Monday, according to NWS.

Drivers are advised to have a full tank of gas before heading up into the mountains, snow chains, emergency kits, warm clothes and extra food and water.