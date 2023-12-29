(FOX40.COM) — Friday has been mostly cloudy across Northern California, but a storm system moving into the region from the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain during the evening and night, and possibly into Saturday.

The initial wave of rain hit the Bay Area around noon, while most of the Central Valley experienced sunny or cloudy skies.

On Friday evening, widespread, soaking rain is forecast to hit the Sacramento area and most of the northern part of the state before tapering in the later hours, according to FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein.

Overnight, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, with scattered showers throughout Saturday before it dries out, Epstein added.

In the Sierra Nevada, places around 6,500 feet in elevation and above can expect some snow Friday night and on Saturday, with the possibility of chain controls.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in the greater Lake Tahoe area, the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, and the area of Plumas and Lassen counties from 10 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The next chance there could be rain in Northern California is on Wednesday.