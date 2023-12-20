(FOX40.COM) — After a strong storm system hit much of the Sacramento region and the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, conditions look to be improving on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 6 a.m., the NWS’s radar is showing that much of the drenching storm system that moved over the valley on Monday and Tuesday has dissipated.

Scattered showers remain over the foothills from Placerville to Quincy, but much of Sacramento County, southern Placer County and the Lake Tahoe area are free from the storm system.

Much of the storm has moved west towards the Bay Area and North Coast regions where flood watches have been issued for several areas.

On Tuesday night, the NWS issued a flood advisory for Sacramento and Placer counties as heavy rain dropped up to one inch of rain in just an hour.

Road conditions in the Sierra have also improved, with no chain controls along Interstate 80 or U.S. Highway 50 as of Wednesday morning.

Caltrans still has some information signs showing messages related to snowfall near Soda Springs and Truckee.

The NWS has not determined when the next winter storm is expected to hit Northern California.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is following a storm system that is likely to bring more snow and rain to the area in the coming days.