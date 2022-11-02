(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday.
On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50.
Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over Donner Summit, according to California Highway Patrol Truckee. Click here for the latest information on road conditions and chain control updates.
When the storm first began, road cameras showed the highways covered in snow. The image above shows Highway 50 when chain controls dropped to Fred’s Place 4,900 feet above sea level.
CHP Truckee shared the image below of Caltrans workers checking vehicles for chains on I-80 Tuesday evening.
Due to snowy conditions on the roads, CHP Truckee and Amador County Fire Department both helped with accidents and spinouts.
Both agencies reminded drivers to be extra careful when driving in the snow.
Several agencies across the Sierra Nevada shared photos of the first snow of the season blanketing the area.