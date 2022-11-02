(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday.

On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50.

Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over Donner Summit, according to California Highway Patrol Truckee. Click here for the latest information on road conditions and chain control updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Placerville

When the storm first began, road cameras showed the highways covered in snow. The image above shows Highway 50 when chain controls dropped to Fred’s Place 4,900 feet above sea level.

CHP Truckee shared the image below of Caltrans workers checking vehicles for chains on I-80 Tuesday evening.

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Truckee

Due to snowy conditions on the roads, CHP Truckee and Amador County Fire Department both helped with accidents and spinouts.

Both agencies reminded drivers to be extra careful when driving in the snow.

Courtesy Amador County Fire Department

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Truckee

Several agencies across the Sierra Nevada shared photos of the first snow of the season blanketing the area.

Courtesy U.S. Forest Service Stanislaus National Forest

Courtesy Olympic Valley Fire Department