(KTXL) — Large swaths of Central and Northern California, as well as the Sierra Nevada, will be getting moderate to heavy rain from Friday to Saturday.

As an atmospheric river drenches the state, rainfall is expected across the state throughout Friday and continuing until midday Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the Central Valley could receive as much as 1-4 inches of rain, and parts of the foothills could receive between 4 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Central and Northern California is under a flood watch this Friday, and the impacts from flooding could remain even after the rain has stopped on Saturday.

Officials from Sacramento County were observed patrolling the American River Parkway, advising people that live in encampments on the riverbanks to move to higher ground, as the rain forced water officials to release water from the dammed lakes in anticipation of the atmospheric river.

Drivers who encounter flooded roadways are advised to not drive through them or around barricades.

Wind gusts with speeds ranging from 25 to 35 mph are expected in parts of the Central Valley and foothills and could cause downed tree branches.