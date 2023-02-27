(KTXL) — A powerful winter storm is hitting California and other western states, impacting major roadways, causing school closures and dumping at times several inches of snow per hour in some areas.

In California, the storm has led to a rare blizzard warning being issued in the northern half of the Sierra Nevada, and state officials are pleading with residents to avoid traveling over the mountainous region during the storm.

In the interior of the state, strong winds and thunderstorms have the potential to cause power outages.

The storm comes on the heels of an earlier storm in the final days of February and nearly two months after the state was battered by back-to-back atmospheric rivers, leaving California soaked as it deals with ongoing —and now seemingly improving— drought conditions.

The National Weather Service advised that the brunt of the current storm will be Monday and Tuesday.

Below are the latest updates on the storm in Northern California.

Live Updates: California winter storm

11 am: Interstate 80 is closed in both directions over the Sierra Nevada due to whiteout conditions, with the closure in place between Applegate, 10 miles east of Auburn, and the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.

9 am: The National Weather Service said strong thunderstorms are possible Monday evening and again on Tuesday across a wide swath of Central and Northern California.

The thunderstorms are more likely to occur from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can cause hail or graupel, funnel clouds or brief tornadoes, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

8 am: School districts across the Sierra Nevada and the foothills have delayed or canceled classes because of the storm.