(KTXL) — Moderate to heavy rain will again fall on California, including the Sacramento area, through the weekend, bringing concerns about flooding.

The National Weather Service Sacramento expects the heaviest rainfall to happen on Saturday and stop around Sunday morning. There are concerns about trees falling as wind gusts return and soil remains saturated.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday. The rain will likely return on Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, and streams are possible,” the NWS said.

In the mountains, heavy snowfall will happen on Friday, severely affecting traffic. Near-zero visibility conditions are expected, along with road closures; travel to the Sierra is not advised.

Sacramento saw a brief respite from severe weather this week after a series of storms since Dec. 27.

Live Updates:

5:00 p.m.

Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks said all parks in its jurisdiction will be closed this weekend and Monday, with the possibility of being closed longer.

4:10 p.m.

Traffic going in both directions on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit is being held due to multiple spinouts.

4:00 p.m.

Sacramento’s two sandbag locations have closed, but they will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. They will be available until Monday.