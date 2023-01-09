(KTXL) — An atmospheric river is bringing more rain and winds to California, the latest in an ongoing series of storms that have battered the state since Dec. 27, 2022.

The National Weather Service issued river flood warnings for parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties near the Consumnes River, and the area around Wilton is under an evacuation order in anticipation of flooding from the river.

Several school districts across Northern California announced they’d be closed Monday, some of which had lost power in the storm.

Sunday night, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in response to the weather, which has resulted in the death of at least 7 people in the Sacramento region since New Year’s Eve.

Evacuation centers have opened in Sacramento County for both people and livestock.

Over the weekend, at least one spot on a Consumnes River levee that had previously been breached in the ongoing storms was secured using sandbags by the California Conservation Corps.