Storm Watch: On and off downpours continue Wednesday; chains required in Sierra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More widespread showers will impact Northern California Wednesday as a scattered storm continues to pass through the region.

Wednesday’s rain will be more scattered, but still have the potential for thunderstorms and on and off downpours. The storm will wind down toward the end of the day.

A few thunderstorms may develop, which could bring heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Tuesday, thunder was heard near Sacramento Executive Airport around 2:30 p.m., along with hail in midtown Sacramento.

More thunder was reported just to the west of Stockton by the National Weather Service about an hour later. The agency urged people to stay inside.

⚠️Updated Map & Snow Amounts.



The Winter Storm Warning has been updated to include the northeastern Sierra Foothills and Motherload down to 2500 feet through tomorrow morning. Mountain travel is discouraged. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nUTSS0MChm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 10, 2021

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for elevations above 3,000 feet.

Heavy snow and high winds will result and very low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. Snow totals will be in the range of 6 to 18 inches.

There could be some minor accumulations down to 2,500 feet in elevation.

On Thursday, we transition away from cooler and cloudier conditions. Highs should return to the 60s by Friday.

