Storm Watch: Rain, snow continues to impact Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More widespread showers will impact northern California Tuesday as a scattered storm passes through the region.

There is downpour potential starting in the midday hours and going into the evening.

A few thunderstorms may develop, which could bring heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds

Sierra snow will pick up in intensity in the afternoon.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday for elevations above 3000 feet.

Heavy snow and high winds will result and very low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. Snow totals will be in the range of 6 to 18 inches.

There could be some minor accumulations down to 2500 feet in elevation.

Wednesday’s rain will be more scattered, but still have the potential for thunderstorms and downpours. The storm will wind down towards the end of the day.

Rain totals in the Valley will be in the range of .25 to .75 inches. Rain totals in the Foothills will be in the range of .75 to 1.50 inches.

On Thursday, we transition away from cooler and cloudier conditions. Highs should return to the 60s by Friday.

You may see a shower today, but rain gear is going to be more important Tuesday-Wednesday. There's even a decent chance of thunderstorms! pic.twitter.com/XJQA8rBw0J — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 8, 2021