(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end.

Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people.

The latest storm left at least 15,000 people in the Sacramento area without power, flooded parts of Vacaville and brought heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada.

Another round of potentially dangerous rain and winds is expected to hit Sunday night but then the Sacramento area may finally see the intense weather begin to clear later in the week.

Once that next round of stormy weather clears up by Tuesday, there is a chance of rain again on Wednesday followed by several days that are expected to be cloudy but mostly free of precipitation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.