(KTXL) — Strong winds are expected to develop in the northern part of the Sacramento Valley Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The winds will begin around 10 p.m. and last until Tuesday morning at 10. They will be strong enough that they can cause damage, and the NWS advises people to be prepared for possible power outages, difficult driving conditions, downed tree branches and weakened trees.

“The Sacramento area could see 40-45 mph southerly wind gusts, locally up to 50 mph during this time with even stronger gusts in the mountains,” the NWS said.

Thunderstorms could accompany the rainfall on Monday, but they will be much more likely after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. There will also be chances of lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain with the thunderstorms.