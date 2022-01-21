Strong, potentially damaging winds developing in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strong and potentially damaging winds were developing in parts of California on Friday and were predicted to persist into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

High wind warnings were posted for a swath of the Sierra Nevada and north of San Francisco Bay, and warnings were set to go into effect in much of Southern California by midafternoon.

Many other areas were subject to wind advisories.

“Be aware of the potential for downed trees and branches, power outages, outdoor recreation impacts, and difficult driving conditions,” the Sacramento weather office said.