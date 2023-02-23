(KTXL) — Much of this week’s winter storm rolled into Northern California on Wednesday night causing temperatures to drop, winds to pick up and white-out conditions in the mountains.

The National Weather Service is predicting winds speeds between 40 mph and 50 mph in Sacramento and much of the valley on Thursday.

An overnight chill also hit the valley as temperatures ranged between 30 degrees and 37 degrees from Modesto to Redding.

Sacramento reported a morning temperature of 37 degrees on Thursday morning, which was the warmest recorded temperature in the Sacramento Valley.

Conditions in the Sierra were not any better as temperatures reached down to 10 degrees in mountainous Nevada County and as low as 14 degrees in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a video at around 7 a.m. on Thursday that showed major whiteout conditions along Interstate 80 near Donner Summit.

As conditions continue to progress throughout the week and going into the weekend the NWS advises that people secure outdoor items, prepare for downed trees and power outages.

The strongest conditions are expected to occur around Thursday afternoon and into Friday.