Strong winds in Valley prompt advisory to last most of Monday

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service says a wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

The advisory began at 4 a.m., with the strongest winds are anticipated in the afternoon hours.

The Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as the Delta, are expected to experience sustained 20- to 30-mph winds and 45- to 50-mph gusts.

The NWS warned people to prepare for power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Karly Hernandez, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric, said the utility didn’t have any major outages on Sunday. Crews and equipment are staged across the state to respond quickly if the power goes out, Hernandez told the Associated Press.

Along with the wind, the valley could get between 2 to 5 inches of rain through Tuesday, which is a lot of rain to handle over a short time, FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said.

The impacts from the rainfall will likely be a nuisance for residents, who could experience flooding from clogged drains.

Sunday night was a busy one for tow truck drivers and the California Highway Patrol.

Video showed the scene of an accident on Butano Drive where a car left the roadway and ended up on a lawn and just missed crashing into a building.

“First rain it’s the oil on the pavement that causes the tires to slip. And people don’t realize, they still have the confidence thinking that they can drive fast, but that’s when it’s very, very dangerous. All that oil causes the cars to slip and slide and lose control. Tell them to slow down around the bends. If it says 45, go down to 40,” advised Rick Chima of Chima’s Towing.

Snow is sticking to the ground in Kingvale. ❄️ A bulldozer is working to clear the roads. Be cautious if you are driving up here.



Elevation: 6,118 ft pic.twitter.com/YDPvWMT2x5 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) December 13, 2021

A winter storm warning remains in effect Monday morning as snow falls in the Sierra and portions of the foothills. The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Chain controls are required along both Highway 50 and Interstate 80.

Another system is expected to bring more rain into the valley Wednesday into Thursday.

That storm system could deliver almost continuous snow, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

Donner Summit, one of the highest points on Interstate 80 and a major commerce commuter route, could have major travel disruptions or road closures, Weishahn said.

The NWS reported Sunday, Sacramento’s 2022 water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to the end of September 2022, has already beaten the 2021 water year total of 7.87 inches of rain.

Congrats, Sacramento! 🎉



As of 6 PM today, Water Year 2022 (which began on Oct 1) is officially wetter than Water Year 2021. ☔ #CAwx



(Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry🌵, so the bar was set low.) pic.twitter.com/UdZi1pI8U1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2021

“Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry, so the bar was set low,” the NWS wrote in a tweet.

The weather follows a calm November that was unseasonably warm.

“With this storm coming in, it’s going to be a wakeup call to a lot of folks,” Weishahn said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.