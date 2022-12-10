(KTXL) — Strong winds, avalanche warnings, heavy snowfall and rain are being reported across Northern California on Saturday as the second of two large weather systems makes landfall.

At 5:45 a.m. the National Weather Service Sacramento Office wind gusts between 21 mph and 37 mph in the Sacramento Valley, the Sierra Foothills and the San Juaquin Valley.

Truckee recorded the highest wind gusts at 70 mph early Saturday morning, while the rest of the Central Sierra and Greater Lake Tahoe Area were seeing wind gusts up to 39 mph.

Chain controls went into effect at 6:50 a.m. along Interstate 80 in both directions. From Drum Forebay to Truckee an R2 chain control has been issued. Trucks are at maximum restriction.

At 8:06 a.m., NWS Sacramento said that mountain travel is being considered “Extremely Dangerous” from Saturday through Monday and is “highly discouraged.”

Caltrans District 3 said that for drivers who “absolutely must travel on Sierra highways” should be sure to have the following:

A full tank of gas

good quality windshield wipers

Snacks

water

blankets

a little bit of patience

“Conditions are rapidly deteriorating as heavy snow continues to fall, combined with strong, gusty winds,” NWS Sacramento wrote in a social media post.

A high avalanche warning has also been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center for the Central Sierra Mountains and Greater Lake Tahoe Area through Monday morning.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shared that in the last 24-hours they have measured 5.7″ of snow and in the last 48-hours have measured 10.6″ of snow.