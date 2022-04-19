SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A strong, winter-like storm will move in Wednesday night and last until Friday morning.

The biggest impact from this storm will be felt in the mountains, creating hazardous traveling conditions. Snow will begin to fall in the Sierra late Wednesday and will continue, heavily at times, through Thursday. About 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected.

There will be a winter storm warning in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday.

The valley and foothill region will see periods of rain. The heaviest rain will likely arrive on Thursday. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, which could bring heavy downpours.