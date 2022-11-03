(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm is not far behind.

While the next storm is not expected to arrive in the Sacramento area until Saturday, there is a frost advisory in place in the Central Sacramento Valley from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California.

Dry weather is expected on both Thursday and Friday with rain showers and light snow in the mountains expected on Saturday, according to the NWS. Sunday rain and light snow will occur in the morning with heaving snow occurring in the evening and overnight.

The brunt of the storm occurs on Monday through Tuesday with heavy snow expected in the Sierra and periods of heavy rain in the Valley and Foothills, according to the NWS. They also warn of gusty winds across the area.

Wednesday more rain and snow are possible after the brunt of the storm.

The NWS also said that hazardous travel, major delays, and chain controls could be possible during the storm. Traveling through the mountains during this time is discouraged.