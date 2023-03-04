(KTXL) — A strong winter storm is expected to bring “substantial” disruptions to daily life in Northern California with widespread rain in the valley along with heavy snow in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts that the brunt of the winter storm will begin on Saturday and last through Monday with showers potentially trailing through the mountains and foothills into the week.

On Saturday through Sunday, moderate to heavy snow will be expected in the foothills and mountains along with rain in the valley.

On Monday, snow showers are expected to continue in the foothills and mountains, along with rain showers in the valley.

While no rain is predicted in the valley Tuesday through Thursday, the NWS expects there to be showers in the mountains and foothills.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the winter storm, thunderstorms are possible throughout Northern California, according to the NWS. The thunderstorms are expected to bring lightning, small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds.

The NWS is advising not to travel throughout the weekend due to heavy snowfall in the mountains and foothills that could cause extremely dangerous driving conditions. Widespread road closures are also expected throughout Northern California.