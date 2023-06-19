(KTXL) — Summer starts officially on Wednesday, but residents of Sacramento who are used to summer heat may be in for a surprise.

A cold front that recently swept through the west coast is keeping temperatures in Sacramento in the mid-to-low 80s during the third week of June.

•Video Above: Morning Forecast June 19, 2023

On Monday, gorgeous blue skies filled the sky as comfortable conditions permeated the region, courtesy of a cool, light breeze.

Throughout the week, spring-like temperatures will be present more than the typical 100-degree weather that comes with summer in Sacramento.

FOX40 chief meteorologist Adam Epstein said, “There’s a cool outlook overall with below-normal temperatures likely through the end of June.”

“We may not even hit 100 [in June]. Something that hasn’t happened in 18 years,” Epstein continued.

For the week, a high of 84 degrees will occur Wednesday, the official start of summer. The lowest temperature of the week will be 76 degrees, which is expected to come on Thursday.

Epstein reminded residents of Sacramento, “The longest daylight day of the year is on Wednesday.”

He added, “Take advantage of the cool conditions. Take advantage of the longest daylight days of the year, because before you know it, daylight will shrink and temperatures will get hotter.”