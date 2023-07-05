(KTXL) — After a tremendously hot Fourth of July weekend, residents of the Sacramento region can look forward to cooler temperatures, but not for too long.

The National Weather Service for Sacramento is forecasting temperatures in the 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before temperatures elevate into the 90s on Sunday.

•Video Above: Morning Forecast July 5, 2023

“We’re heading toward a cool down this week/weekend with forecasted high temperatures Friday/Saturday in the 80s and 90s across the Valley,” the weather service said in a social media post.

The post’s accompanying image shows a forecast with the following expected highs: Thursday, 81- 96 degrees; Friday & Saturday, 80-95 degrees; and Sunday, 92-99 degrees.

These temperatures during the week are a welcome sight for Sacramentans after experiencing a heat wave that saw temperatures exceed 105 over the holiday weekend.

According to the NWS, a heat wave also struck Marysville-Yuba (110 degrees), Roseville (110), Vacaville (110), and Woodland (109) to begin July.