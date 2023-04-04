(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can expect warm weather after five more days of highs in the 50s and 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

A temperature high of 59 degrees is expected on Tuesday. The NWS then expects temperature highs in the 60s up until Sunday, when Sacramento residents can expect some spring-like weather.

Wednesday will have a high of 63. Thursday’s high is expected to be 67 degrees, and Friday’s is forecasted a degree lower at 66.

There is a slight chance of rain on Friday and on Saturday before 11 a.m. Saturday’s high is expected to be near 69.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 75 degrees.

The following day will be slightly warmer with a high of 77.