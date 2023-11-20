(FOX40.COM) — For those who will be in Sacramento for Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service says to expect dry and mild conditions along with light winds and sunny skies during the holiday week.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be slightly above or near normal for the time of the year.

On Tuesday, Sacramento is expected to be partly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees with light northwest winds of 3 to 6 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees are forecasted for Wednesday. The NWS is also forecasting winds going northwest at 3 to 5 mph.

Thanksgiving is expected to bring sunny skies to Sacramento with a high near 69 degrees. Sunny skies will continue for Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The day after Thanksgiving is expected to bring a high of 65 with temperatures slightly cooling down on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high is expected to be 62 degrees while Sunday is forecasted to bring a high of 61. The NWS said winds could pick up again on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday night is expected to bring areas of frost, but clear skies with a low around 37. Areas of frost are expected to continue on Monday, but it’ll be sunny throughout the day with a high near 60.