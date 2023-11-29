(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento area was recently issued its last freeze warning of the season, but the city is still expected to endure cold weather during the winter.

The freeze warning came as the region along with other parts of Central and Northern California saw temperatures below 32 degrees.

“Freeze Warning has expired and will be the last one of the season, as we have reached freezing temps at many Valley locations,” the National Weather Service wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We could still issue Hard Freeze Warning if needed. Continue to check the forecast and plan accordingly when cold weather is expected!”

There are multiple ways the NWS measures the danger of freezing and here is what those terms mean.

Killing Freeze

The NWS issues a killing freeze, also referred to as a first fall freeze, when temperatures are 32 degrees or below. Many plants are sensitive to such cold conditions and their production could stop once temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

Hard Freeze

According to the NWS, a hard freeze is when temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees for an extended period of time.

A hard freeze is also a danger to plants, as it could kill most types of commercial crops and residential plants.

Freeze Watch

A freeze watch is issued when there’s potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within 24 to 36 hours. It’s typically issued in the fall until the end of the growing season and in the spring when the growing season begins.

Frost Advisory

A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected to appear in some areas or is occurring. The NWS said a frost advisory could pose a threat to sensitive vegetation.