(KTXL) — California is expected to be struck with an atmospheric river this week and flooding is possible.

According to the National Weather Service, Northern California will be hit with a warm storm event from Thursday to Sunday, bringing widespread heavy rain, high elevation snow and gusty winds.

•Video Above: Cosumnes River Flooding Concerns

Gusty winds are expected to develop Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon with possible impacts including driving conditions, downed tree branches and weakened trees and local power outages, according to the NWS.

As heavy precipitation is expected to come through the Sacramento region, the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and at McConnell, near Highway 99, could be at above flood stage, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

Forecast also shows that the Mokelumne River near Benson’s Ferry west of Galt and the Tuolumne River in Modesto are also expected to reach above flood levels.

Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar

Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

On Friday, a forecast shows that around Friday at noon the river near Michigan Bar will rise 11.5 feet — 0.5 feet shy of the 12-foot flood level. Around 1 p.m. Friday, the river is forecasted to reach 0.7 feet above flood level with a continued rise to 13.8 feet around 9 p.m. Friday.

Michigan Bar is forecasted to reach below flood level at 11.9 feet around noon Saturday and go as low as 9.6 feet on at around 11 a.m. on Monday. The river is again expected to reach 0.2 above flood level early at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cosumnes River near McConnell

Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Cosumnes River near McConnell has a flood level of 42 feet and is forecasted to reach that level around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The river is forecasted to reach a high of 43.2 feet around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The river is forecasted to drop 0.2 feet around 10 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to drop down to 40.4 feet at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Mokelumne River near Benson’s Ferry

Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Mokelumne River near Benson Ferry Road in San Joaquin County has a flood level of 17 feet and is forecasted to reach above that level around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The river is forecasted to reach 0.6 feet above flood level around 1 p.m. on Sunday and is not expected to drop below that level until 2 p.m. on Monday. The river is forecasted to be at 15.9 feet around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuolumne River at Modesto

Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Tuolumne River has a flood level of 55 feet and is forecasted to reach that level around 6 a.m. on Saturday. The river in Modesto is forecasted to reach as high as 56.8 feet at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Levels are expected to drop back to 55 feet around 10 p.m. on Sunday and 51.6 feet at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.