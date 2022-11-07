Before venturing into the mountain when it’s snowing, and even at various points along the way, drivers should check road conditions.

People can call 1-800–427-7623 and enter a highway number to listen to an updated recording. Online, drivers can check Caltrans road conditions at roads.dot.ca.gov. The site will let you type the highway number and read about road conditions and chain controls.

There’s also another site that will allow you to actually see road conditions through Caltrans live cameras.

And there are also some very helpful Twitter accounts. CHP Truckee frequently tweets out road information for the mountain passes, including pictures of conditions and accidents.

Another great one to follow is Caltrans District 3 for real-time updates and chain requirements.

To learn more about active accident scenes and spinouts, you can use the California Highway Patrol’s computer-aided dispatch page, known as the CAD.

The website is cad.chp.ca.gov; Drivers can then check for information near them by using the drop-down menu. Truckee covers the summits of both Interstate 80 and Highway 50. There, you can read about every incident CHP is responding to.

For weather on the go, drivers can download the FOX40 app or go to FOX40.com and click on weather. From there, select interactive radar.

That map will allow you to watch the storms come in or see where they’re going. In the lower-left corner of the map, select whether you want the past or future.

In future mode, you’ll see a computer model of the storm’s projected path: Green is rain, yellow and orange are heavier rain, and blue is snow.