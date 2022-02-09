This week’s spring-like weather close to breaking records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is in the midst of a spring fling.

We're on record watch in Sacramento. Daily high records are in jeopardy each day through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/pOEu05SbKO — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 9, 2022

Forecast highs through the weekend are all within 1 degree of daily record high temperatures. A streak of temperatures in the 70s could tie or break records mainly set back in 2015 and 2020.

It’s not abnormal to experience 70-degree weather in Sacramento in February. In fact, the average first 70-degree day is Feb. 27th.

But it is abnormal to have a stretch of warmth last this long. These temperatures are more akin to mid-April.

Yesterday verified at 69° in Sac. Still haven't hit that 70° mark in 2022. Today has a very high chance of being that day. pic.twitter.com/CJiwVtCvKx — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 9, 2022

The heat is even higher in Southern California. Los Angeles has a heat advisory in effect Wednesday through Sunday. Highs will be in the range of 85 to 90 degrees. Records are likely to be broken there, too.

I hope everyone in LA has their AC's in working order. No doubt the city will be humming the next few days with highs in the range of 85 to 90°. pic.twitter.com/dfSOVV6nmC — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 9, 2022

This is all happening during what should be the wettest time of the year for California.

Statistically, January is the wettest month of the year in Sacramento, with February at a close second. Sacramento has recorded a measly 0.05 inches since the new year.

This water year is much better than last year, but still not where we need it to be to ease drought and fire conditions. Sacramento has only recorded 0.05" of rain in 2022. Normal is 4.65". pic.twitter.com/l9AWCkJiFA — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 9, 2022

The dry and warm weather supports a resurgence of the fire season. Strong winds are expected to start off next week, bringing elevated fire weather concerns.

In a time when the state’s vegetation is usually peak green, it’s already browning in some areas.