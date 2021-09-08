Thunderstorm could bring rain, lightning to valley, Sierra

(KTXL) — After the return of triple-digit temperatures, a storm could bring rain and lightning to the valley and the Sierra by the end of this week.
Starting late Thursday and into early Friday, rain could fall in the higher elevations and the valley could see some sprinkles.
With the thunderstorm could come lightning and strong winds, which could fuel the flames of already existing wildfires and spark new blazes in the drought-stricken Northern California landscape.
Ahead of the storm, a Flex Alert will go into effect Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.