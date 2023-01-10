(KTXL) — On Tuesday thunderstorms are possible in the Sacramento area as the region prepares for another week of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday, in areas south of Yuba City including the greater Sacramento area, Stockton and Modesto thunderstorms are possible from noon until 8 p.m.

The thunderstorms would potentially bring lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail and possible funnel clouds and tornados.

Northern California is also expected to see more rain throughout the next week.

According to the Office of the Governor of California, California is expected to be hit by four more atmospheric rivers over the next 10 days.

These next atmospheric rivers will continue to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and other dangerous conditions.