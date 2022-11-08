GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials.

It reportedly touched down four miles north of Galt around 1:40 p.m near Highway 99 and Arno Road. According to the preliminary report, a barn’s tin roof was blown off, and powerlines were downed. Law enforcement in the area also noted that a bus’s windows were blown out.

(Courtesy Andrea Wheeler Johnson)

According to weather.gov, tornados are rated based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which uses the tornado’s estimated wind speeds and related damage. Preliminary reports classified the tornado as an EF-O. It was estimated to have had a path length of .8 miles and a width of 400 yards.