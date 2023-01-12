(KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Fire found that the tornado that hit Northern California early Tuesday morning lifted a riding lawnmower as well as damaged several trees.

According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, the tornado touched down around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near the areas of Lost City on Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County.

Courtesy of Calaveras Consolidated Fire

The fire department said that over 30 trees were damaged in the storm and that a riding lawnmower was lifted into the air. There were no damages to homes in the area and there were no reported injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.4 miles “with a path width of 50 yards” and had max winds of 90 miles per hour.