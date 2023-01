Afternoon aerial view of the 99 Freeway and urban downtown core of Modesto, California, USA.

(KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station.

According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 people, 131 schools and 9 hospitals.

The communities in the area of the warning include: Keyes, Ceres, Modesto, Riverbank, Escalon, East Oakdale and Copperopolis.

The NWS said that radar is indicating the potential for a tornado along with pea-sized hail.