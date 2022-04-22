(KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service near Rancho Calaveras and Valley Springs Thursday from 4:40 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Radar was able to detect rotation in a thunderstorm dropping heavy rain in the area where San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties meet.

The National Weather Service will have to survey the area to determine whether it was a tornado. If it was, it will likely be classified as an EF-0 or EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have gusts of 65 to 85 mph. This is not enough to lift a home from its foundation, but it can take down trees and make small debris projectiles.

If you ever find yourself in a tornado warned area, the best thing you can do for your safety is to seek shelter in a sturdy building, avoid windows, go to the lowest floor, and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

If in a car, drive out of the path of the tornado or seek shelter in a building. If that’s not possible, stay in your car and avoid seeking shelter under bridges.

If you’re in the open outdoors, seek shelter in a building if possible. Worst case scenario, lie flat, face-down on low ground away from trees.