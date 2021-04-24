Storm Watch: When to expect snow, rain this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weather system will bring rain and mountain snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra beginning late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento announced Saturday that the winter storm warning will be in effect beginning 11 p.m. Saturday night until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

(Courtesy National Weather Service Sacramento)

Weather officials said the storm will impact the region causing major travel delays, trigger train controls and possible road closures with near white-out conditions.

Travel during the storm is “highly discouraged,” according to the release, and up to 22 inches above 4,500 feet is expected locally.

Below 4,000 feet, NWS said lighter snowfall below 4,000 feet, between nine to 13 inches.

In the Sacramento Valley, the heaviest rainfall is expected to hit overnight Saturday to Sunday with showers lingering Monday, according to NWS.

