(KTXL) — Heat is expected to return in Sacramento for the Fourth of July weekend.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Sacramento area from Thursday to Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday temperatures are expected to have a high near 100 degrees, followed by a high of 103 on Friday, 104 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Experts said the temperatures put the Sacramento Valley at a “major heat risk” during the holiday weekend.

A “major heat risk” poses a danger risk to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling, according to the NWS.

“Now is the time to plan ahead for adequate cooling & hydration, especially if you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend,” the NWS tweeted on Monday.

The heat will be a drastic change, as Sacramento only had four days of 90-degree temperatures in June, according to FOX40 chief metrologist Adam Epstein.

The last time Sacramento didn’t record a single 100-degree day in June was in 1998, the NWS said.

Sacramento has not had a 100-degree weather day since Sept. 8, 2022, making it 289 consecutive days under triple digits.

The record for most consecutive days below 100 degrees is 297, which was set in the year 2000. The city would break the record no triple-digit temperatures appear until July 4.