(KTXL) — Two storms are expected to hit Northern California starting Thursday and into the weekend, bringing valley rain, heavy mountain snow, and strong winds throughout the state, which will cause “dangerous mountain travel,” according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, this pair of storms is predicted to be stronger than last weekend’s storm which brought a few inches of rain to parts of the valley along with several feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada.

The FOX40 Weather Team predicts that the first storm Thursday into Friday will be the weaker of the two, while the second storm will be much stronger.

The second storm is predicted to bring heavy rain to the valley and heavy snow to the mountains from Friday evening throughout the day Saturday.

The NWS is highly discouraging mountain travel due to expected whiteout conditions, road closures, and travel delays.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a winter weather advisory was also issued in West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County and Lassen Park from 10 a.m. on Thursday through 4 a.m. on Friday.

However, a winter storm warning has also been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. A winter storm warning has also been issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, Lassen-Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

A wind advisory has been issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta from midnight to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the NWS, strong winds are expected across Northern California with wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 50 miles per hour in the valley and foothills. Gusts could reach up to 65mph in the Sierra.

The NWS is advising drivers to plan ahead this weekend due to the expected weather conditions.