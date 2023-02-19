(KTXL) — An unsettled and cold weather pattern is expected to bring rain and “significant” mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts that the storm will begin Tuesday night and last through Saturday. During this time cold temperatures are expected along with periods of gusty winds.

— Video Above: Midtown family searches for stolen dog

Throughout the day on Monday, the NWS predicts that there will be “seasonably warm daytime temperatures,” however, Tuesday morning it is expected that winds and cloud cover will increase.

According to the NWS, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, snow will begin in the mountain and upper foothills while rain begins in the lower foothills.

Wednesday night throughout the day Thursday there will be snow in the mountains with light rain in the Valley, according to the NWS.

On Friday, the NWS predicts, there will be light showers throughout the Valley and snow showers in the mountains.

Saturday there is a break in the rain and snow, however, more snow could return to the area overnight and into Sunday morning, the NWS said.