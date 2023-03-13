(KTXL) — California is bracing for another atmospheric river that will bring yet more rain, wind and the threat of flooding to an already soaked state that is still recovering from an earlier atmospheric river over the weekend.

The newest storm is expected to hit the state Monday afternoon and it could possibly continue overnight and into Tuesday.

The state has been dealing with a wetter-than-normal winter, with large storms occurring regularly since the last days of December.

This March, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the majority of the state’s counties.

President Biden has also approved an emergency declaration for some of the hardest-hit counties due to the “emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.”

Atmospheric River Storm Updates:

Monday 3 p.m. — Several “strong thunderstorms” are observed in areas near Tracy and western San Joaquin County and are moving northeast toward Stockton, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could bring hail as large as a half-inch, along with gusty winds and the possibility of funnel clouds.